2,062 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

People get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,062 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,488 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Tuesday morning.

All the new 2,062 patients were local cases.

On Tuesday, 2,100 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 17,831 others were receiving treatment (down from 17,897 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,639,261 Covid-19 cases, including 2,415,826 this year, with 4,589,321 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,109 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,411 so far this year.