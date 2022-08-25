Section
2,002 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,002 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

published : 25 Aug 2022 at 07:45

writer: Online Reporters

Students demonstrate innovative programmes for learning at Donmuang Chaturachinda School in Bangkok's Don Muang district on Wednesday when the country logged 2,002 new Covid-19 patients and 29 more fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb).
The country registered 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,002 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,062 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Wednesday morning.

All the new 2,002 patients were local cases.

On Wednesday, 1,742 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 18,062 others were receiving treatment (up from 17,831 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,641,263 Covid-19 cases, including 2,417,828 this year, with 4,591,063 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,138 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,440 so far this year.

