1,631 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

People getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Centre in Bangkok last Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 1,631 new patients admitted to hospitals and 29 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

This compared with 1,749 patients and 28 deaths reported on Friday.

The 24-hour period saw 1,667 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,644,643 Covid-19 cases, including 2,421,208 cases this year, with 4,594,331 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,195 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,497 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.