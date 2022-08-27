Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,631 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,631 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

published : 27 Aug 2022 at 08:13

writer: Online Reporters

People getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Centre in Bangkok last Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
People getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Centre in Bangkok last Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 1,631 new patients admitted to hospitals and 29 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

This compared with 1,749 patients and 28 deaths reported on Friday.

The 24-hour period saw 1,667 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,644,643 Covid-19 cases, including 2,421,208 cases this year, with 4,594,331 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,195 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,497 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore debate on LGBTQI+ rights heats up in test for leaders

In the wake of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Aug 21 pledge to protect the nation’s definition of marriage, which excludes same-sex unions, in the Constitution, the government quickly mobilised top ministers to try to calm a storm brewing between the LGBTQI+ community and some religious groups.

08:46
Thailand

1,631 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

The country registered 1,631 new patients admitted to hospitals and 29 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

08:13
Business

Signs of revival

Tourism operators and airlines are seeing positive signs from the Chinese market as the country becomes more active in promoting tourism and loosening flight restrictions for Thai carriers.

07:00