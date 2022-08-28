1,769 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

Oarsmen row to the finish line during an annual boat race in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Saturday. All activities in the country return to normal after eased Covid-19 regulations. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 1,769 new inpatients admitted to hosptials and 27 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

This compared with 1,631 patients and 29 deaths reported on Saturday.

All cases announced on Sunday were local infections

The 24-hour period saw 2,305 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,646,412 Covid-19 cases, including 2,422,977 cases this year, with 4,582,529 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,222 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,524 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.