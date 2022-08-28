Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,769 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,769 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

published : 28 Aug 2022 at 08:31

writer: Online Reporters

Oarsmen row to the finish line during an annual boat race in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Saturday. All activities in the country return to normal after eased Covid-19 regulations. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Oarsmen row to the finish line during an annual boat race in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Saturday. All activities in the country return to normal after eased Covid-19 regulations. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 1,769 new inpatients admitted to hosptials and 27 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

This compared with 1,631 patients and 29 deaths reported on Saturday.

All cases announced on Sunday were local infections

The 24-hour period saw 2,305 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,646,412 Covid-19 cases, including 2,422,977 cases this year, with 4,582,529 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,222 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,524 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Last Supoj burglary suspect caught in Laos

The sixth and last suspect in a high-profile robbery 11 years ago that led to former transport permanent secretary Supoj Saplom being found guilty of being unusually wealthy has been caught.

09:00
Thailand

1,769 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

The country registered 1,769 new inpatients admitted to hosptials and 27 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

08:31
Sports

Draw yields first points for Sukhothai, Khon Kaen

Hosts Sukhothai and Khon Kaen United ended their barren run in Thai League 1 after battling to a goalless draw on Saturday night.

07:11