1,273 new Covid inpatients, 26 more deaths

A staff member of Advanced Info Service helps a woman to fill in mandatory information in a form before getting vaccinated at Bang Sue Grand Station on Aug 21, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 1,273 new patients admitted to hosptials and 26 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

This compared with 1,769 patients and 27 deaths reported on Saturday.

All cases announced on Sunday were local infections

The 24-hour period saw 2,198 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,647,685 Covid-19 cases, including 2,424,250 cases this year, with 4,584,727 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,248 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,550 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.