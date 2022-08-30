Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
994 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths
Thailand
General

994 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

published : 30 Aug 2022 at 07:57

writer: Online Reporters

A student from Chulalongkorn University paints a mural on a wall at the Duangkee flats, which house State Railway of Thailand staff, in Bangkok on Monday when the country logged 994 new Covid-19 patients and 27 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A student from Chulalongkorn University paints a mural on a wall at the Duangkee flats, which house State Railway of Thailand staff, in Bangkok on Monday when the country logged 994 new Covid-19 patients and 27 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 994 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,273 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Monday morning.

There were 993 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 2,111 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 15,459 others were receiving treatment (down from 16,603 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,648,679 Covid-19 cases, including 2,425,244 this year, with 4,600,945 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,275 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,577 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Vietnam 2022 rice exports seen rising to 6.3-6.5m tonnes

HANOI: Vietnam's rice exports are expected to rise to 6.3 million-6.5 million tonnes this year from 6.24 million tonnes last year on strong demand, the chairman of the country's food association said on Tuesday.

14:16
Business

Local fuel consumption up 13.5% y/y

Domestic fuel consumption for the first seven months grew by 13.5% year-on-year for all kinds of fuel except kerosene, according to the Department of Energy Business.

14:04
World

China imposes Covid-19 lockdowns for millions around Beijing

BEIJING: Millions of people in areas surrounding China's capital were ordered into lockdown Tuesday, with authorities doubling down on efforts to contain Covid-19 ahead of a key ruling Communist Party meeting this year.

13:45