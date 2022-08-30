Prawit chairs first cabinet meeting, PM's seat left empty

Deputy Prime Minister and caretaker prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon chairs the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but leaves the prime minister's seat normally occupied by Prayut Chan-o-cha empty. (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister)

Deputy Prime Minister and caretaker prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon chaired his first weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but the prime minister's seat normally occupied by Prayut Chan-o-cha was left empty in his honour.

Gen Prawit smiled and greeted reporters when he entered Government House to chair the meeting for the first time in his capacity as caretaker prime minister following the Constitutional Court’s ruling suspending Gen Prayut from duty.

Gen Prawit said he intended to leave the prime minister’s seat empty to honour Gen Prayut, who still held the post of prime minister even though suspended from duty.

The court ordered Gen Prayut's suspension after it ruled to accept for deliberation a petition asking for a ruling on his eight-year tenure as prime minister.

Gen Prawit said he would sit in the deputy prime minister’s seat. Gen Prayut, as defence minister, would attend the cabinet meeting via video link from his office at the ministry.

Gen Prawit led the meeting, following the agenda for three hours straight with no break. Gen Prayut took part quietly through a Zoom meeting room. He did not talk during the meeting as there was no Defence Ministry business on the agenda.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the cabinet approved an amendment to a PM's Office order to authorise acting PM Prawit to decide on transfer of officials and budgetary matters.