Swiss unveil bust of King Bhumibol

A view of the bust of His Majesty King Bhumibol, offered to the city of Lausanne, where he spent many years studying, by the alumni association of Thai students in Switzerland, at the Thai Pavillon in the Denantou park in Lausanne on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

LAUSANNE: Swiss officials on Wednesday unveiled a bust of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX), who passed away in 2016 at the age of 88, at the Thai pavilion in a park overlooking Lake Geneva in Lausanne in western Switzerland.

The bust is a gift from an alumni association of Thai students in Switzerland to honour the memory of the late king who studied and lived in the canton of Vaud and "helped establish friendly links between the peoples of Switzerland and Thailand", cantonal authorities said.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was present at the ceremony.

The late King spent 18 years of his life, from 1933 to 1951, at the French-speaking city on Lake Geneva in Switzerland.