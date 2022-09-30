Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Masks rule to stay for public transport
Thailand
General

Masks rule to stay for public transport

published : 30 Sep 2022 at 06:25

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Aekkachai: People need to be aware.
Aekkachai: People need to be aware.

Wearing face masks on public transport and in cinemas is still mandatory, the Department of Health said.

Covid-19 will be eased from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance on Saturday, as re-stated on Thursday by Dr Aekkachai Piansriwatchara, a deputy director of the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health.

The department held a press conference on sanitation and environmental health standards after the reclassification of the virus.

Topics addressed included concerns about higher-risk businesses and whether the Thai Stop COVID-19 2 Plus platform would remain in place.

Dr Aekkachai said the cleaning of common contact points and workplace screenings will still be required to ensure public safety despite the easing of most measures.

That being said, the department will moderate the measures applied to some higher-risk businesses while the aforementioned platform will be retained as those firms are required to follow the Public Health Act and Communicable Diseases Act.

The department still mandates that people wear face masks and respect social distancing rules as much as possible when using public transport or visiting the cinema, due to the density of people packed closely together, Dr Aekkachai said.

He answered a question on how people's lives will change by saying they will improve, referring to their better health awareness compared to earlier in the pandemic.

A survey carried out by the Department of Health on 274,400 people showed that most respondents agreed on the need to retain the health measures, while some expressed concern about the hygiene of certain public places.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Spartan race puts Phuket in limelight

Phuket will host the Spartan Apac Championship 2022 in November, a gruelling series of races that is expected to attract 5,000 runners and generate 1 billion baht for the local economy.

08:00
Thailand

839 new Covid inpatients, nine more deaths

The country registered nine more Covid-19 fatalities and 839 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:51
Thailand

Masks rule to stay for public transport

Wearing face masks on public transport and in cinemas is still mandatory, the Department of Health said.

06:25