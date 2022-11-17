FDA: Nasal spray product 'not anti-Covid'

Presenters demonstrate the administration of Besuto Qlears nasal spray at the Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University, on Nov 7, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it would take legal action against advertisements that mislead the public into believing that a nasal spray product can prevent or treat Covid-19.

Besuto Qlears nasal spray was registered for use to moisturise nasal cavity during dry weather and relieve nasal congestion, FDA deputy secretary-general Surachoke Tangwiwat said on Thursday.

The product has an instruction for people to use it when they develop cold or cold-like symptoms, he said.

However, the FDA had found some misleading advertisements that lead consumers to believe that the nasal spray has healing or preventive effects against the coronavirus, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Initial laboratory tests on extract which had yet to be confirmed after future human trial and seek registration with the FDA on the new properties, Dr Surachoke said.

“Further human trials are needed to confirm its properties, and the results can be used to apply for permits with the FDA,” Dr Surachoke said.

The FDA is now gathering evidence to take legal action on the case.

Early this month, an event was held to introduce Besuto Qlears nasal spray by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University, the National Center for Generic Engineering and Biotechnology, Quantum Biotech Co and Healthlead Plc.