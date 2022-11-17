Missing Frenchman found dead near cliff

Search members climb a cliff during their attempt to find the missing French tourist in Phanom district, Surat Thani province, on Thursday. (Photo supplied by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A missing Frenchman has been found dead near a cliff in Phanom district of this southern province. The tourist went missing reportedly searching for his lost drone last Saturday.

Some 120 forest officials, rescue workers and villagers together with two sniffer dogs were deployed in the search for Gollio Tizzlano, Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Thursday.

The search ended at 12.23pm on Thursday when they found the tourist's body caught in a bamboo clump at the bottom of a 150-metre-tall cliff about one kilometre away from Wat Tham Phanthurat.

The Frenchman, in his 30s, was staying Khao Sok Holiday Resort.

Last Saturday, he told the owner of the resort that he would go trekking. Three locals later said they saw him flying a drone on Khao Phanthurat. After reportedly losing the drone, he had asked one of the villagers to help him in his search.

Rescuers used his phone signal to aid in their search following his disappearance.

Governor Wichawut said it was likely the tourist had accidentally fallen from the cliff while looking for his drone. There were traces indicating he accidently went over the cliff, he said.

The governor expressed his condolences to the Tizzlano’s family and promised to improve safety measures for visitors to the province.