Police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

Demonstrators push a vehicle as police officers with shields look on during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, near Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Police are under fire after the emergence of a video showing an officer assaulting a reporter covering an anti-Apec protest on Friday in Bangkok, while detained demonstrators are facing multiple charges.

“I’m for real. Bear this in mind,” the voice of a riot police officer is heard saying in the video, as law enforcement authorities were attacking the reporter for the online news site The Matter, although he shouted that he was a reporter and showed his Press armband.

The incident took place at 12.45pm on Din So Road near the Democracy Monument as the protesters attempted to begin a march from Lan Khon Muang — the public ground and designated protest site outside City Hall — to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, where the Apec summit was being held seven kilometres away.

The Thai Journalists Association (TJA) said a Reuters photographer was slightly hurt by hard objects thrown near the monument.

The TJA demanded an immediate investigation to find out whether the policeman in the clip was violently overreacting to the incident against the reporter from The Matter.

The Matter issued a statement condemning the assault on its reporter. It urged authorities to show responsibility and for swift action from investigators.

Another video that has gone viral shows an officer in full riot gear forcefully pushing an elderly monk into a wall on Din So Road.

Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said in a press briefing that registered media members had been told to stay in safe areas where they would not obstruct the work of the police. But he promised to look into the case of the injured journalist covering the rally.

Ten people suffered minor injuries in the afternoon clash, according to the Erawan Medical Centre. One demonstrator was reported to have suffered a serious eye injury. Five police officers were hurt in clashes with demonstrators, some of whom were seen throwing smoke bombs and other objects.

“We weren’t able to control the situation, that is why the use of force was necessary,” Pol Maj Gen Achayon said.

Authorities erected shipping containers to block the path of protesters near the monument.

Twenty-five protesters were arrested and were being detained at the Thung Song Hong police station, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The police spokesman said the demonstrators could face several charges, including damaging state property and obstructing the work of authorities.

“We are gathering evidence on all offences,” Pol Maj Gen Achayon said.

About 100 demonstrators began gathering in the rain in front of the Thung Song Hong police station around 4pm to demand the release of their detained colleagues. As of 8.30pm many were still there and vowing not to leave until the detainees were released.

Police closed the gate of the compound and lined up inside. Nobody was allowed to enter the area.