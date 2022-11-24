Possible Covid link to at-home death investigated

Health professionals vaccinate an infant against Covid-19 at the Phaya Thai Babies’ Home in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi earlier this month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Health officials are investigating the death of a man who might have had Covid-19 when he was found dead in his condominium on Wednesday while working from home.

The 38-year-old office worker had received three doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the last one in January, said Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC). The result of the autopsy on his body at Police General Hospital should be known soon, he added.

The man was reportedly found dead in his condominium on Lat Phrao Soi 101 in Bang Kapi district on Wednesday, after his colleagues had not heard from him for a few days. They were working from home but he had not appeared on their online meetings, they said.

It has not been confirmed whether the man had Covid-19, but he and his colleagues had been working from home after about five people in their workplace recently contracted the disease.

In a related development, DDC director-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said that Covid-19 cases were likely to soar in winter and would include the Omicron BA.2.75 sub-variant that was first detected in India in May. While it is more transmissible than other variants, there was no confirmed evidence that it caused severe illness, he said.

The subvariant was first confirmed locally in June. Last month it accounted for 23.2% of all reported Covid-19 cases but the figure has since reached 43.9%, said Dr Tares.