3 killed in repeat bombing at recent train derailment site

Railway workers are seen at the site of a repeat bombing on Tuesday morning. Three workers were killed and four injured while salvaging a freight train damaged by a Saturday bombing in Sadao district of Songkhla province. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

SONGKHLA: Three railway workers were killed and four colleagues injured when another bomb exploded on Tuesday morning at the site of Saturday's railway bombing in Sadao district, officials said.

Local police were informed of the repeat explosion at 6.24am. It happened at the site where freight train no. 707 was derailed in the first attack, in tambon Tha Pho between Khlong Ngae and Padang Besar train stations.

The impact killed three railway workers and slightly injured four colleagues while they were salvaging the damaged freight train. The bomb targeted a temporary salvage command post about 400 metres from Saturday's blast spot.

The slain workers were identified as Yingsak Chumtree, Phumphan Phetsuka and a Mr Nawarit. The injured were Noppadol Panma, Deeden Khongsom, Chatchai Nitchalanoont and Theerapong Nukhong.

The explosion came as the seven were collecting equipment, including gas cylinders, for the salvage operation.

The previous explosion badly damaged 20 of the freight train's cars, loaded with rubber sheets en route to Malaysia.

A number of powerful explosions have shaken the deep South in recent weeks, including the police flat explosion in Narathiwat province on Nov 22 and bomb attacks at petrol stations in Pattani province on Nov 16.