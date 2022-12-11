Six held following Khao San Road cannabis inspection

Khao San Road on June 1, 2022. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabyaya)

Six people have been arrested for allegedly selling cannabis and allowing customers to smoke inside shops on Khao San Road in Bangkok without permission, says the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM).

They were caught during an inspection by police and health authorities along the road in Phra Nakhon district on Friday night, director-general Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong said on Saturday

The inspection was aimed at finding those who defied Public Health Ministry regulations regarding cannabis control, Dr Thongchai said.

Dr Thongchai said two street vendors who allegedly distributed processed cannabis and its flowers without permission were among the six who were arrested.

Two others were allegedly found breaching the cannabis licence and operating in a restricted area, he said, adding items were seized and taken to Chanasongkram police station.

The fifth person was found to have allegedly allowed customers to smoke cannabis inside a shop and the sixth allegedly provided a smoking room at a different, unlicenced place.

Authorities initially suspended its operations and were reviewing the licence details.

All suspects were taken to Chanasongkram police station for legal action, where police charged them and set surety bail of 10,000 baht each.

Police said they would ask the court to approve bail.

Dr Thongchai said the DTAM has been inspecting shops and entertainment venues since last month along Khao San Road and Soi Thong Lor on Sukhumwit Road to educate vendors about cannabis regulations.