Their Majesties test positive for Covid-19

His Majesty the King arrives at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Their Majesties the King and Queen have been infected with Covid-19 with mild symptoms, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Saturday.

Royal doctors conducted coronavirus testing on Their Majesties and the results showed that they tested positive with mild symptoms. The overall symptoms were not severe, said the bureau.

The medical team gave medicines to Their Majesties and recommended that they refrain from attending functions.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen on Friday visited King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who is being treated there. Hundreds of well-wishers were there to greet the King and Queen and offer their prayers for the recovery of the princess, His Majesty's eldest daughter.