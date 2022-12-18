Road between Hat Yai and Songkhla city under water

Section
Thailand
published : 18 Dec 2022 at 13:22

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

A road connecting Songkhla's Muang district with Hat Yai district is flooded on Sunday after torrential rain. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: Two days of continuous rain has put many roads linking districts of this southern province under water.

The old road between Muang and Hat Yai districts was closed on Sunday morning. Many parts of the road, including at Ban Khuan Hin and Ban Bangkhan, were flooded and impassable to small vehicles.

People travelling between the two districts were advised to avoid the old road and take the newer highway – the Lopburi Ramet road – instead.

In Tambon Phawong Municipality, water was being pumping out of flooded areas even as rain continued to fall.

In Rattaphum district, the road from the district town to the Khuha intersection was also flooded. Motorists travelling from Satun to Rattaphum were advised to use the old Phetkasem highway instead.

