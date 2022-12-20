Royal note of thanks for princess's medical carers

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pays respect before the portrait of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, during a merit-making ceremony at the Ministry of Public Health on Monday. (Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul's Facebook page)

Their Majesties the King and Queen have thanked medical workers involved in the care and treatment of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, according to a Facebook post by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The message was conveyed in a letter addressed to Mr Anutin on Monday. Their Majesties also offered gifts to medical workers who were involved in the princess's treatment.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha fell unconscious while training her pet dogs in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district last Wednesday. The dogs were to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Royal Thai Army.

The princess was first taken to Pak Chong Nana Hospital, where medics administered first aid under the advice of royal physicians. Once her condition stabilised, she was airlifted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

Mr Anutin wrote on Facebook that the message from Their Majesties had been gratefully received by the medics, and all ministry personnel came together in wishing the princess a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the cabinet ministers at their weekly meeting to pray for the princess to recover and to express their moral support for Their Majesties.

Gen Prayut said there were no plans to cancel pre-arranged New Year festivities.

His statement came after guidelines for special New Year activities were released by the Office of the Courts of Justice, which are to be followed by agencies under the office.

Agencies in Bangkok and other provinces are to organise prayer rites by various religions. They will either hold merit-making rites such as offering alms to monks or releasing fish into waterways or organise blood donations.

The office asked agencies to refrain from organising additional New Year celebrations.

The cabinet also approved a voluntary Culture Ministry proposal for officials and state enterprise agencies to be ordained as monks in a gesture for the princess's recovery.