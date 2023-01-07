Chuvit fumes after police set up body to uncover informant

Chuvit Kamolvisit, left, and commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang. (File photos)

Former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit has posed a string of questions over the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner’s decision to set up a fact-finding committee to probe his own office while a multitude of other cases remain unsolved.

In a post on Mr Chuvit's Facebook page on Saturday, he questioned the need for the probe and accused Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang of not "investigating matters that need investigating". Mr Chuvit was referring to apparent insufficient evidence collection by MPB officers when dealing with a Chinese criminal syndicate he has been working to link to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant

The former MP also accused the police office of turning “witnesses into suspects” and allowing actual key suspects to escape, going as far as to say members of the alleged Chinese gang were allowed to submit hush money straight to police stations.

Mr Chuvit went on to write, "I’m doing my duty of alerting the public to the flaws and carelessness of the police, who are now looking for who is tipping me off? Whenever there is a leak, the accusation is that there is an inside informant. I am trying to help, since the leaks have been there since the start and there have been flawed moves on top of the leaks. You should be working to fix the problem and thankful that I am helping (the MPB commissioner). If I didn’t say anything now, these issues would reach the courts or quietly swept under the rug."

According to local media, Pol Lt Gen Thiti on Friday issued an order to set up a fact-finding committee after learning that the charts and information presented by Mr Chuvit to the media were from the same original source of the police.

The MPB chief wanted the committee to identify those responsible for giving a copy of the police information to Mr Chuvit, so that they will face disciplinary action, the local media reported.

In November, Mr Chuvit urged the Justice Ministry to look into major Chinese triad gangs believed to be laundering money through "grey businesses" in Thailand, referring to bars, massage parlours and gambling dens.