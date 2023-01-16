Section
Union says new Bangkok rail hub 'not ready'
Thailand
General

published : 16 Jan 2023 at 20:42

writer: Post Reporters

The new Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station (Bangkok Post photo)
The State Railway Workers Union of Thailand is calling on the government to defer the plan to move almost half of all long-haul rail services departing from Hua Lamphong Station to Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal this week, saying the country's new rail hub isn't ready to accommodate the services.

The union made the call in a petition meant for Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, which was received by his secretary, Suksamruay Wanthaneeyakul on Monday.

The petition followed an announcement by the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) that 52 commercial long-haul special express, express and rapid services will depart and terminate at Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station, starting on Thursday.

Sarawut Saranwong, the union's acting chairman, said Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal isn't ready yet, citing the lack of public buses and ground staff to assist travellers. 

Mr Sarawut said the union had written a letter to SRT governor Nirut Maneephan, urging him to reconsider the planned relocation.   

The majority of train users the union had interviewed wanted all trains to continue operating out of Hua Lamphong station instead of Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, despite shuttle buses being offered free of charge to connect the two stations.

The union suggested that the planned relocation be put off until the problems are sorted out.

Meanwhile, Ms Suksamruay said it was unlikely that the relocation would be postponed since many people have already purchased tickets for long-haul trains originating from the Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal. 

However, she promised to forward the union's letter to the transport minister.

