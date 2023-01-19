Section
Student killed, another injured in gun attack in South
Thailand
General

Student killed, another injured in gun attack in South

published : 19 Jan 2023 at 09:40

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Police officers and a crowd of people at the scene of a gun attack in the southern border province of Narathiwat on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/ Abdullah Benjakat)
NARATHIWAT: A Muslim university student was killed and another injured in a gun attack in Si Sakhon district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at about 3pm when a number of assailants opened fire at a group of people at Ban Bilo, the Moo 3 village in tambon Sako.

Badariyah Che-useng, a girl student, was killed in the attack. Another girl student, Nusan Haji-maming, was injured and admitted to Si Sakhon Hospital.

Police were investigating whether the attack was related to the southern insurgency.

On Jan 11 in Narathiwat's Si Sakhon district, a territorial defence volunteer was killed and two others injured in a bomb attack followed by a shooting.

The assailants stole the gun of the dead volunteer. Police blamed insurgents for the attack.

