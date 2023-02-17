Anti-drug model takes hold

People from various communities in Nong Bua Lam Phu province gather in a community hall of Ban Tha Uthai in Na Klang district to learn about narcotics suppression efforts in their community. (Photo: Interior Ministry)

An integrated programme aimed at dealing with narcotics and its impact on a community in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province has been hailed as a success. It is now being used as a model for other communities.

Provincial governor Suwit Chanhuan said the programme, piloted in Nong Bua Lam Phu over the past three months, includes drug prevention, suppression and rehabilitation.

The core principle is "change for good", which refers to stamping out drug problems and also helping communities keep narcotics out. In so doing, it draws together partners across provincial, local, tambon, village and neighbourhood levels.

Under the programme, ratchasi (lion king) boxes with a QR code which community members can use to submit drug complaints or tips have been installed across the province, he said.

Local leaders, law enforcement officers and health volunteers also work in teams to deal with screening drug addicts with mental conditions and responding to drug-related incidents.

A database containing the personal information of drug addicts was created to ensure families are provided with assistance.

Over the past three months, 2,044 drug addicts, 389 dealers and 320 people suffering from mental illness as a result of drug addiction were identified, he said.

They were classified into three colour-coded groups: green, yellow and red.

Those in the green and yellow groups received treatment and underwent rehabilitation in their communities, while the ones in the red group were treated in hospital.

Not only civilians were screened. A total of 3,783 state officers attached to 76 government organisations in the province were also checked for drugs and mental health problems, he said.

Up to 43 officials were found to be addicts and sent to rehab, he added.

The programme will be promoted in other parts of the country due to its success in Nong Bua Lamphu, said Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for the interior.

A budget of 994 million baht has been earmarked to train 100,000 people on how to reach out to addicts and send them to rehab, he said.

As part of efforts to curb drug use in the kingdom, the government on Oct 31 launched its "Re X-Ray" drug suppression mission with a target to nab 120,000 drug addicts and dealers across the country.