Govt to roll out new vaccine next month

People get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district, Bangkok on Jan 8. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Public Health Ministry will begin the roll-out of Pfizer's BA.1 bivalent Covid-19 vaccine next month, according to Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

He said the vaccine, donated by South Korea, will be administered as boosters to vulnerable people, known as the "608" group, which includes senior citizens and those who have chronic conditions, as well as medical personnel and frontline workers.

The Department of Medical Sciences is expected to complete its inspection of the vaccine this week, and the DDC will start distributing doses next week, he said.

Seoul has provided 501,120 doses of this vaccine to help Thailand curb the ongoing spread of subvariants more effectively, such as XBB.1.5 (Kraken) and CH.1.1 (Orthrus).

The second generation of a bivalent vaccine was developed by combining molecules of the spiel proteins from the original virus and the Omicron variant.

However, Dr Thares said the general public could receive a booster shot if they wish, adding that the second lot of 1 million doses from France is expected to arrive next month.

He said Thailand has an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines for distribution and is unlikely to make further purchases for use next year.

The DDC director-general urged the public not to be overly concerned about the Marburg virus, which is now widely spreading in Central Africa and has claimed six lives in that region.

He said screening measures are now in place for travellers from Equatorial Guinea and its close neighbours to prevent transmission, adding the number of travellers from this region is small.