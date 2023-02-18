Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt to roll out new vaccine next month
Thailand
General

Govt to roll out new vaccine next month

published : 18 Feb 2023 at 05:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

People get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district, Bangkok on Jan 8. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
People get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district, Bangkok on Jan 8. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Public Health Ministry will begin the roll-out of Pfizer's BA.1 bivalent Covid-19 vaccine next month, according to Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

He said the vaccine, donated by South Korea, will be administered as boosters to vulnerable people, known as the "608" group, which includes senior citizens and those who have chronic conditions, as well as medical personnel and frontline workers.

The Department of Medical Sciences is expected to complete its inspection of the vaccine this week, and the DDC will start distributing doses next week, he said.

Seoul has provided 501,120 doses of this vaccine to help Thailand curb the ongoing spread of subvariants more effectively, such as XBB.1.5 (Kraken) and CH.1.1 (Orthrus).

The second generation of a bivalent vaccine was developed by combining molecules of the spiel proteins from the original virus and the Omicron variant.

However, Dr Thares said the general public could receive a booster shot if they wish, adding that the second lot of 1 million doses from France is expected to arrive next month.

He said Thailand has an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines for distribution and is unlikely to make further purchases for use next year.

The DDC director-general urged the public not to be overly concerned about the Marburg virus, which is now widely spreading in Central Africa and has claimed six lives in that region.

He said screening measures are now in place for travellers from Equatorial Guinea and its close neighbours to prevent transmission, adding the number of travellers from this region is small.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Operators seek tourism law reform following scam

Tour operators are calling for tourism laws to be reformed to protect travel agents, not only customers, following an alleged Japan tour scam worth 14 million baht.

07:05
Thailand

36 Thai evacuees return from Turkey

Thai evacuees from the earthquake in Turkey have expressed their grateful appreciation to His Majesty the King and the government of Thailand, saying the assistance offered has been beyond their expectations.

06:03
Thailand

Govt to roll out new vaccine next month

The Public Health Ministry will begin the roll-out of Pfizer's BA.1 bivalent Covid-19 vaccine next month, according to Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

05:05