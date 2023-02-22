Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cannabis bill runs out of time
Thailand
General

Cannabis bill runs out of time

Fast-growing industry will remain in regulatory limbo until after the election as MPs clash again

published : 22 Feb 2023 at 20:21

writer: Bloomberg News and Online Reporters

A cannabis plant is displayed at the Asia International Hemp Expo, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok in November last year. (Bangkok Post File Photo)
A cannabis plant is displayed at the Asia International Hemp Expo, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok in November last year. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The House of Representatives has almost run out of time to pass the much-awaited cannabis bill, as lawmakers remain divided over key provisions, leaving the fast-growing industry in regulatory limbo.

The House failed to conclude the second reading of the bill on Wednesday, the last session earmarked for the controversial legislation before it goes into a recess next week.

House dissolution is expected to follow in early March as parties gear up for the election that will be held no later than May 7.

The delay was caused by some MPs arguing that the cannabis and hemp bill lacked the teeth to prevent recreational use of cannabis and demanding that the plant be listed as a narcotic again. 

Decriminalisation of cannabis was championed by the Bhumjaithai Party during the 2019 election campaign as a way to create a new economic crop with widespread medical, food and beverage applications.

Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis in June by delisting the plant as a narcotic but has since struggled to prevent its use for recreational purposes and the proliferation of dispensaries selling everything from cookies and cosmetics laced with its extracts.

Growing concerns about the impact of legalisation on young people have also threatened to set back an industry that is forecast to be worth over $1 billion by 2025.  

Cannabis liberalisation has divided political parties. Bhumjaithai, led by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is seen as a major beneficiary after it spearheaded the plant’s wider use and cultivation by households. Many of the opposition parties and the Democrat Party, a member of the ruling coalition, want to roll back decriminalisation. 

“It’s clear that the bill will not be passed in this sitting. We will re-submit the cannabis bill in the next parliament,” said Supachai Jaisamut, a Bhumjaithai MP. “People who don’t want cannabis to be criminalised again should vote for Bhumjaithai.” 

The government has repeatedly said decriminalisation was aimed at medical and commercial use for marijuana rather than recreational purposes, though the draft bill stopped short of explicitly outlawing recreational smoking.

Ad hoc cannabis-related rules issued by the health ministry are adequate to keep the industry in check for now, Mr Supachai said. The rules include restrictions on causing unpleasant smells in public, selling to pregnant women or people under 20 and commercial advertising.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Manila keen to 'expose' Chinese ships

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines: Chinese ships remain an intimidating presence around a Philippine-controlled shoal in the contested Spratly Islands chain where a recent laser-pointing incident has become a new source of tension between the two countries.

21:00
Thailand

Diplomatic staff tour Isan sites

The Ministry of Culture is continuing with its mission to forge ties with other countries, taking diplomatic representatives from 28 countries on a special tour of northeastern Thailand.

20:29
Thailand

Up in smoke

House has almost run out of time to pass much-awaited cannabis bill, as MPs remain divided over key provisions, leaving fast-growing industry in regulatory limbo.

20:21