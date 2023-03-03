Police raid 63 locations with links to 'Inspector Sua'

Police raid the office of the Pentor Group, a group of companies with links to "Inspector Sua", a senior officer accused of alleged involved in a multi-billion-baht gambling network. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) raided 63 locations across the country with suspected links to "Inspector Sua", a senior officer accused of involvement in a multi-billion-baht gambling network, and arrested one of three keymen of the Pentor Group in connection with the accused officer.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej on Friday ordered teams of police to search the 63 premises, which were allegedly linked to Pol Lt Col Wasawat Mukurasakul, known as "Inspector Sua".

Pol Lt Col Wasawat, attached to the public works division under the Office of Logistics of the Royal Thai Police, has been suspended from the force for absenteeism, pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement in an online gambling network.

The police operations focused on companies serving as nominees for the accused officer and houses of his associates. Main targets were Pol Lt Col Wasawat’s residence and companies under the Pentor Group umbrella, mostly located at Soi Ram Intra 5 in Bang Khen district of Bangkok, according to a police source.

The CIB wanted to find documents related to financial transactions and evidence of asset transfers from the accused officer’s houses and his companies.

Another main target was a house at Chuanchuen housing estate in Tha Raeng area of Bang Khen. The two-storey house belonged to a man identified only as Jiew. He was one of the three keymen of the Pentor Group.

A police investigation found that Jiew served as an executive of six firms under Pentor Group.

Police search a bedroom at a house in Bangkok's Bang Khen district with its owner, right, looking on. The man, identified only as Jiew, is one of the three keymen of Pentor Group, linked to Inspector Sua. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

The officers found two cars - a Mercedes Benz and an Audi – parked in Jiew’s house. They also found one safe, luxury watches and many bank account books inside Jiew’s bedroom. Jiew and his girlfriend were relaxing inside the house before the officers arrived.

A criminal record showed Jiew was wanted under an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a call centre scam gang. He used to be indicted in a criminal case for persuading people into prostitution in 2011.

The officers arrested him and seized his assets, including land title deeds, bank account books and cars, for examination.

A black Mercedes Benz and a blue Audi are among assets seized from Jiew's house. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Earlier, former politician and whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit accused two senior officers, one of them was Inspector Sua of allegedly used their connections to run a gambling network with more than 10 billion baht in circulation.

Mr Chuvit said the suspension order was not enough. He asked the RTP to look into Inspector Sua's assets and sources of wealth.