Police chip away at network of 'Inspector Sua'

Friday raids and arrest of suspect yield useful information on multi-billion-baht gambling network

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, centre, and senior officers interrogate a suspect, identified only as Theerapong or Jiew (white T-shirt), said to be a close aide of a police officer involved in a multi-billion-baht gambling network. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police say they plan to apprehend more holders of “mule” accounts and freeze more assets of a multi-billion-baht gambling network allegedly run by a policeman known as “Inspector Sua”.

The investigation has made progress following raids on Friday on 63 locations across the country linked to Pol Lt Col Wasawat Mukurasakul, aka “Inspector Sua”, who is reported to be in hiding abroad.

During the raids, police arrested a man, known only as Mr Theerapong or Jiew, thought to be a close aide to Inspector Sua, along with five mule account owners.

Mr Theerapong, while providing useful information, still denied a number of fraud-related charges, Pol Col Anek Taosupab, deputy commander of Crime Suppression Division (CSD), said on Saturday.

Pol Col Anek said police would seek a warrant to arrest Mr Theerapong along with five suspects to prevent them from interfering with evidence.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, head of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has ordered the expansion of efforts to track down the network’s remaining mule account holders in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.

Police are working with the Department of Lands to check assets seized in eastern provinces, before expanding the probe to capture more suspects and freeze more assets, he said.

Friday’s raids focused on companies serving as nominees for the officer and the houses of his associates, with the main targets being Pol Lt Col Wasawat’s residence and companies under the Pentor Group umbrella, mostly located in Ram Intra Soi 5 in Bang Khen district of the capital.

The CIB is seeking financial records and evidence of asset transfers from the accused officer’s houses and companies.

Another target was a house on the Chuanchuen housing estate in the Tha Raeng area of Bang Khen where Mr Theerapong was nabbed, along with five mule account owners.

Mr Theerapong served as an executive of six firms under the Pentor Group.

During the raid, police confiscated assets worth more than 1.4 billion baht including three cars — a Lexus, a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi — along with title deeds covering 446 rai worth a total of 700 million baht, 184 bank passbooks and 100 electronic items.

Police also raided the network in Samut Prakan and seized about 20 million baht in cash and 30 grammes of ketamine.