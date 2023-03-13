France gives Moderna bivalent vaccine to Thailand

French ambassador Thierry Mathou, centre left, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, centre right, at the handover of 1,000,200 doses of Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at the health ministry on Monday. (Photo: Public Health Ministry)

The French government gave 1,000,200 doses of Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand on Monday.

The vaccine was handed over by ambassador Thierry Mathou to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakil at the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi.

Others present included health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong and director-general of the Department of Disease Control Thares Krasanairawiwong.

Mr Anutin thanked the French government for its assistance, which was in addition two previous lots of Pfizer vaccine. France had now given Thailand 3.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in total, he said.

This showed the close cooperation and friendship between the two countries, he said. The ministry would distribute the vaccine countrywide for use in boosting community immunity.

Mr Anutin said about 83% of the Thai population had now received at least a first shot of Covid vaccine, and 78% a second dose.