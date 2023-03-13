Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
France gives Moderna bivalent vaccine to Thailand
Thailand
General

France gives Moderna bivalent vaccine to Thailand

published : 13 Mar 2023 at 13:01

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

French ambassador Thierry Mathou, centre left, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, centre right, at the handover of 1,000,200 doses of Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at the health ministry on Monday. (Photo: Public Health Ministry)
French ambassador Thierry Mathou, centre left, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, centre right, at the handover of 1,000,200 doses of Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at the health ministry on Monday. (Photo: Public Health Ministry)

The French government gave 1,000,200 doses of Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand on Monday.

The vaccine was handed over by ambassador Thierry Mathou to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakil at the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi.

Others present included health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong  and director-general of the Department of Disease Control Thares Krasanairawiwong.

Mr Anutin thanked the French government for its assistance, which was in addition two previous lots of Pfizer vaccine. France had now given Thailand 3.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in total, he said.

This showed the close cooperation and friendship between the two countries, he said. The ministry would  distribute the vaccine countrywide for use in boosting community immunity.

Mr Anutin said about 83% of the Thai population had now received at least a first shot of Covid vaccine, and 78% a second dose.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Life

Major winners at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES: Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards handed out in Hollywood on Sunday night.

13:52
Business

US banks' collapse not hurting Thailand, govt says

The collapse of Silvergate Bank and Silicon Valley Bank in the United States is unlikely to have any impact on Thailand because Thai banks do not invest in them, according to a government spokeswoman.

13:18
Thailand

Smog rising in North, wind relieves Bangkok

Unhealthy levels of fine dust remained high in the northern provinces on Monday, held there by stagnant air, while a southerly wind was easing the pollution in Greater Bangkok.

13:14