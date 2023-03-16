Legalising of vices in spotlight

The Department of Customs shows e-cigarettes and related equipment it seized last month. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Family and youth networks have called on parties to avoid policies that support the legalisation of potentially harmful substances and social vices, such as casinos.

The networks held an event in Bangkok on Wednesday to discuss their survey that gauged the views of people aged 18 and over about parties' campaign policies on public health.

The survey was carried out by the Center of Alcohol Studies earlier this month in 12 provinces, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, and Khon Kaen, said Sawitri Assanangkornchai, the centre's director.

Ms Sawitri told the forum the survey found most respondents disagreed with moves to legalise e-cigarettes and casinos as part of a so-called entertainment complex.

Most respondents also opposed proposals to liberalise liquor production, she said.

The survey likewise found that 64% disagreed with extending periods during the day when liquor can be sold and any expansion of alcohol production.

The survey also found 70% were against the legalisation of casinos, and 64% did not agree with making e-cigarettes legal.

Also, 56% said the decriminalisation of cannabis was unacceptable, although 65% supported using the plant for medicine, she said, adding that 37% of respondents said they would not vote for any party which advocates a policy to legalise vices.

Nualnoi Treerat, director of the Center for Gambling Studies, said a proposal to build entertainment complexes to house casinos is a major concern as it will only encourage more people to gamble. Some MPs see it as a potential tourist drawcard. "We have to draw the line and say vices must not be normalised because they have far-reaching ramifications. They cannot be made legal," she said.