Unlicensed roadside ganja vendors busted
Thailand
General

Unlicensed roadside ganja vendors busted

Authorised vendors must continue to submit reports on their stocks and sales

published : 18 Mar 2023 at 14:56

writer: Online Reporters

Two unlicensed street vendors of marijuana have been sentenced to two years’ probation after being found out by the Ministry of Public Health.

The bust followed public complaints about marijuana sellers in Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok, which is under the responsibility of the Lumpini police station, Dr Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said on Saturday.

The office led a contingent of police and other authorities to check on the vendors named in the complaints on Thursday night.

Both sellers were found operating from food trucks on the roadside but did not have the appropriate licences and authorisations, violating ministry regulations.

The vehicles and cannabis products were seized by authorities, who also detained the sellers. Bail for each vendor was set at 20,000 baht. After appearing in court, they were fined 10,000 baht each and sentenced to two months in jail, suspended for two years.

Dr Thongchai warned that authorised vendors must submit regular reports on their stocks and the purpose of their sales. Electronic channels have been provided to ease the process and ensure compliance, he said.

