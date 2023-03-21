Warrants issued for 4 immigration officers for crypto extortion

A security camera records a group of men taking a Chinese man and his Thai interpreter from a house in Din Daeng area on March 10. The pair say they were forced to pay them crypto stablecoins worth about 1 million baht. (Photo supplied)

Arrest warrants have been approved for four immigration police accused of the abduction of a Chinese man and Thai woman and extortion of 30,000 tether crypto coins, worth about 1 million baht, deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said.

The complaint was filed by the Chinese man, whose name was not released, and his Thai interpreter, Namee Sae Lee, with Din Daeng police on March 20.



They said that on March 10 they were abducted by men from a house in Din Daeng area and taken in a car to a house in Soi Prachasongkroh 2, also in Din Daeng area. There, the men extorted from them 30,000 USDT, the tether stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

On Monday night, police detained three men suspected of involvement. They were taken to Din Daeng police station for questioning. They were questioned separately. All denied any involvement.

Pol Gen Surachate said police investigators learned that some police officers might also have been involved.

On Tuesday morning, Din Daeng investigators obtained arrest warrants from the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases for four police officers.

Sources said the four were Pol Maj Sorawit In-lap, Pol Maj Jirapat Boonnam, Pol Lt Suriya Rukhachart and Pol Sr Sgt Maj Peerasak Yimpaiboon, all of the Immigration Police Bureau.

Three of them had reported to their commanders and were being questioned, a source said, but not Pol Sr Sgt Maj Peerasak.