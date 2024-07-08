Marine Police chief transferred over smuggled oil

Marine police commander Pol Maj Gen Pritthipong Nuchanat. (Photo supplied)

Marine Police chief Pritthipong Nuchanat has been transferred to an inactive post to pave the way for an investigation into the disappearance of three boats and smuggled oil last month.

A source said on Monday that Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, signed the transfer order on Friday, relocating Pol Maj Gen Pritthipong to the CIB operation centre.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhob also appointed Pol Col Pornsak Laorujiralai, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division, to act as the Marine Police commander.

The transfer followed the disappearance of three boats carrying smuggled oil from a Marine Police pier in Chon Buri province in June. Although the modified fishing vessels were retrieved, their smuggled oil cargo was missing.

Four subordinates at the Marine Police were previously transferred in connection with this case.

On March 19, five ships were seized and docked at the Marine Police pier in Sattahip, Chon Buri. Three of them contained a total of 330,000 litres of smuggled oil. Twenty-eight crew members were arrested and later released on bail. On the night of June 11, three of these vessels, along with 15 crew members, disappeared.

Police later recaptured the three ships with nearly empty oil tanks near the maritime border with Malaysia on June 17. It was discovered that the oil had been sold while they were docked in Cambodia.