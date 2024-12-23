Eighteen traffic police officers suspended for taking bribes

Eighteen traffic police in Udon Thani have been suspended from duty pending an investigation over traffic ticket bribes.

The controversy was sparked by a report on the "E-Sor Khayee Laek" (E-Sor crushing news) Facebook page, which uploaded a video clip showing traffic police offering an offender two options -- pay now or be issued a ticket.

The post prompted widespread criticism from the public condemning the practice.

Pol Col Phattanawong Chanphon, superintendent of Muang police, confirmed the incident took place on Dec 21 on Mittraphap Road.

He said this was the first time during his 18 months in the position that he has heard of such an incident.

He said he has ordered disciplinary action against 18 traffic officers involved, which includes temporary suspension from their duties.

Pol Col Phattanawong added he will meet the provincial police chief on Monday to review the regulations and traffic police procedures.

The focus, he said, is to ensure the force is prepared for the "Seven Dangerous Days" road safety campaign over the New Year holiday.

He said checkpoints will be set up in four key locations in Udon Thani to enforce road safety regulations.

He urged the public to report any unclear or improper conduct by traffic police, before promising to address the concerns and ensure transparency.

Meanwhile in Nonthaburi, a traffic police officer was also caught on tape collecting traffic fines in cash without issuing tickets. The incident took place at the traffic-light control station at Phong Phet intersection.

Rattanathibet Police has been called on to investigate the incident.

Responding to the matter, Pol Col Phisut Chantarasuwan, the superintendent at Rattanathibet station, said he has ordered a probe which will report its findings in about a week's time.

If the investigation confirms that the officer involved has committed misconduct, disciplinary and criminal proceedings will follow, he said.