Graft probe into ex-police chief’s alleged income from online gambling

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, then national police chief, arrives at Government House in March. (File photo)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission will investigate the allegation that former national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol received money from online gambling business.

NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan said on Monday that the commission believed there were enough witnesses and adequate evidence to justify an investigation into the allegation.

The investigation would target Pol Gen Torsak and seven other suspects.

The suspected benefits allegedly came from an online gambling network and 17 other illicit business activities, he said.

The NACC would conduct the investigation itself, Mr Sarote said.

On Monday, the commission also considered a similar allegation against former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn. The panel had instructed the relevant officials that it needed more facts before making a decision, the NACC secretary-general said.