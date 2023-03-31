Eight cops jailed for corruption

Eight policemen have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms, with most also facing hefty fines, for allegedly abusing their power and taking kickbacks in connection with a police housing project.

Facing the sentences were Pol Lt Gen Theerayut Kittiwat, Pol Maj Gen Satja Khachahiran, Pol Maj Gen Saman Sudjai, Pol Col Patthamek Suntranuyutkit, Pol Col Jirawut Janpeng, Pol Maj Sitthipaiboon Khumnin, Pol Maj Khomkrib Nudalai, and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayan Obchoei.

They were accused by the National Counter Corruption Commission of abusing their power as state officials to help PCC Development and Construction win a bid to construct the housing project and carrying out its construction.

All but Pol Maj Khomkrib and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayan sat as members of the committee screening the bids for the Royal Thai Police project to build 163 five-storey flats worth 3.7 billion baht.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Case was told Pol Maj Khomkrib, as a project inspector, pocketed bribes worth 60,000 baht from the company while Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayan, as project supervisor, received 91 million baht.

The court originally handed down life sentences against the six bid-screening officers and fined them 390,000 baht each. As they cooperated, these were commuted to 33 years and four months and a fine of 260,000 baht each.

Pol Maj Khomkrib got three years and four months, and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayan 12 years and eight months behind bars.