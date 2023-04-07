Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Unsafe cadmium level detected in seaweed product
Thailand
General

Unsafe cadmium level detected in seaweed product

published : 7 Apr 2023 at 15:40

writer: Post Reporters

The headquarters of the Food and Drug Administration in Nonthaburi province. (FDA photo)
The headquarters of the Food and Drug Administration in Nonthaburi province. (FDA photo)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people not to consume a certain lot of roasted nori seaweed products due to potential contamination of cadmium.

The FDA said on Friday that the products concerned were manufactured on Nov 3, 2022, and set to expire on May 2 this year.

Its staff examined samples of the product manufactured by Yamatoku Co in Japan and imported by JFC (Thailand) Co. The product was in 250-gramme packs.

Following the inspection, the Department of Medical Sciences found 3.81 milligrammes of cadmium per kilogramme of the product, which exceeded the threshold limit of 2mg.

The FDA said the food is deemed unsafe for human consumption, and it will take relevant legal action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Unsafe cadmium level detected in seaweed product

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people not to consume a certain lot of roasted nori seaweed products due to potential contamination of cadmium.

15:40
Thailand

New Year gift

The Pheu Thai Party vows to give 10,000 baht to all Thais aged 16 years and over via digital wallets on Jan 1, 2024 if it forms the next government.

15:37
World

China sanctions US and Taiwanese individuals and groups over Tsai visit

China has retaliated with sanctions against two US bodies and their senior executives who hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her stay in the United States, with Beijing claiming the Americans provided platforms and facilities for “Taiwan independence”.

13:49