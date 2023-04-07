Unsafe cadmium level detected in seaweed product

The headquarters of the Food and Drug Administration in Nonthaburi province. (FDA photo)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people not to consume a certain lot of roasted nori seaweed products due to potential contamination of cadmium.

The FDA said on Friday that the products concerned were manufactured on Nov 3, 2022, and set to expire on May 2 this year.

Its staff examined samples of the product manufactured by Yamatoku Co in Japan and imported by JFC (Thailand) Co. The product was in 250-gramme packs.

Following the inspection, the Department of Medical Sciences found 3.81 milligrammes of cadmium per kilogramme of the product, which exceeded the threshold limit of 2mg.

The FDA said the food is deemed unsafe for human consumption, and it will take relevant legal action.