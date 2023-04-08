Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
18 river sources unfit for Songkran
Thailand
General

18 river sources unfit for Songkran

published : 8 Apr 2023 at 06:10

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Revelers enjoy splashing water in Bangkok during Songkran holiday. (File photo)
Revelers enjoy splashing water in Bangkok during Songkran holiday. (File photo)

The Department of Pollution Control (PCD) has warned people not to use water from 18 sources during the Songkran holidays because of unsafe bacterial contamination. The unsafe water sources include river sections that pass through Bangkok and Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai district.

Pornsak Phuim, deputy director general at the PCD, said surface water samples from 61 locations across the country had been collected ahead of the Songkran Festival (April 13-15), when vast quantities of water are used for splashing.

Tests between January and March showed that samples from three of the locations were of very good quality; 35 were of good quality; 21 were deemed fine and nine other locations had poor quality water, Mr Pornsak said.

Poor-quality water sources tend to be located along the mouth of the river where industrial plants and crowded communities are located, he said, adding most of the water sources are still safe for use.

Nonetheless, the tests showed that 18 river locations are unsafe, as the water contains fibrobacterota, chlorobiota, bacteroidota (FCB) bacteria concentrations of over 4,000 MPN, referring to the number of organisms per 100 millilitres.

The 18 rivers include the Chao Phraya passing through Bangkok and Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai and Pak Kret districts, as well as rivers in Nan, Lop Buri, Phetchaburi, Chanthaburi, Chumphon and Rayong.

Others include the Yom River, Wang River, Tha Chin River, Songkhram River, Mae Klong River, Tapi River and Phayao Lake.

Mr Pornsak said the PCD also collected samples from 77 beaches in the East and South of Thailand in February and March, adding most were deemed clean and safe for Songkran.

He also listed the ten beaches in Thailand with the cleanest water in 2022. They include Thung Wua Laen Beach in Chumphon; Haad Rin Beach on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani; Bang Ben Beach in Ranong; Kai Bae Beach on Koh Chang in Trat; Sai Kaew Beach on Koh Samet in Rayong; and Chaweng Noi Beach on Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Dasta sets goal for B5-10m revenue

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) is aiming to earn revenue of at least 5-10 million baht per year, reducing dependency on the state budget.

07:26
Thailand

Refugees 'voluntarily' go home

Tak: One thousand Myanmar refugees have voluntarily returned to their home country after clashes between ethnic groups and the Myanmar military eased, Surapol Wongsukphisarn, Tak's deputy governor, said on Friday.

07:25
Thailand

70,000 citizens file for advance overseas voting

More than 70,000 Thai nationals have registered for advance voting abroad for the May 14 general election, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

07:15