18 river sources unfit for Songkran

Revelers enjoy splashing water in Bangkok during Songkran holiday. (File photo)

The Department of Pollution Control (PCD) has warned people not to use water from 18 sources during the Songkran holidays because of unsafe bacterial contamination. The unsafe water sources include river sections that pass through Bangkok and Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai district.

Pornsak Phuim, deputy director general at the PCD, said surface water samples from 61 locations across the country had been collected ahead of the Songkran Festival (April 13-15), when vast quantities of water are used for splashing.

Tests between January and March showed that samples from three of the locations were of very good quality; 35 were of good quality; 21 were deemed fine and nine other locations had poor quality water, Mr Pornsak said.

Poor-quality water sources tend to be located along the mouth of the river where industrial plants and crowded communities are located, he said, adding most of the water sources are still safe for use.

Nonetheless, the tests showed that 18 river locations are unsafe, as the water contains fibrobacterota, chlorobiota, bacteroidota (FCB) bacteria concentrations of over 4,000 MPN, referring to the number of organisms per 100 millilitres.

The 18 rivers include the Chao Phraya passing through Bangkok and Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai and Pak Kret districts, as well as rivers in Nan, Lop Buri, Phetchaburi, Chanthaburi, Chumphon and Rayong.

Others include the Yom River, Wang River, Tha Chin River, Songkhram River, Mae Klong River, Tapi River and Phayao Lake.

Mr Pornsak said the PCD also collected samples from 77 beaches in the East and South of Thailand in February and March, adding most were deemed clean and safe for Songkran.

He also listed the ten beaches in Thailand with the cleanest water in 2022. They include Thung Wua Laen Beach in Chumphon; Haad Rin Beach on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani; Bang Ben Beach in Ranong; Kai Bae Beach on Koh Chang in Trat; Sai Kaew Beach on Koh Samet in Rayong; and Chaweng Noi Beach on Koh Samui in Surat Thani.