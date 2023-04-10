Songkran flights up by 66%

The atmosphere at Suvarnabhumi airport during the Songkran festival in mid-April last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) has said there will be 14,180 domestic and international flights during the Songkran holiday, an increase of 66% from the same period last year.

Aerothai president Nopasit Chakpitak said on Monday that airports across Thailand would see a daily number of 2,026 flights, domestically and internationally, from today until April 17.





Since the beginning of this year, the airline industry has recovered, said Mr Nopasit, adding that Thailand has operated a daily average of 2,000 flights.





Mr Nopasit said that the flight traffic would steadily increase later in the year.





He stated that Aerothai can handle the increasing number of flights as they'd seen almost 3,000 flights per day before the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the state enterprise has prepared to manage air traffic and analyse traffic forecasts to avoid delayed flights.





Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has added 10 extra trains for the northern and northeastern routes during the Thai New Year’s holiday.





Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, the SRT's public relations director, said passenger demand has risen with people planning to return to their hometown or travel during Songkran, resulting in all trains being fully booked.





The SRT has added five trains for the northern route and the other five for the northeastern route, accommodating an extra 8,000 passengers daily, Mr Aekkarat said.





Also, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) will waive toll fees for five expressways during Songkran.





On April 12-18, toll charges will be waived on the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na-Chon Buri) and Kanchanaphisek Road (Bang Phli-Suksawat).





During April 13-15, Exat will waive charges on Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway’s 19 toll booths (first stage expressways), the Si Rat Expressway’s 31 toll booths (Second Stage Expressway) and the Udon Ratthaya Expressway’s 10 toll booths (Bang Pa-in — Pak Kret).





Exat said that Songkran is listed as a national holiday included in the revised concession agreed by Exat, the Bangkok Expressway, Metro Plc, and Northern Bangkok Expressway Co Ltd.