Khao San Road to be closed for Songkran fun

Tourists enjoy Songkran on Khao San Road, a popular destination for tourists, during the festival last year. (File photo)

Khao San Road in Bangkok will be closed from April 13-15 from noon to 8pm for water splashing events during Songkran, which is expected to generate 30-40 million baht a day, says a local business leader.

More people are expected to throng Khao San, the popular backpacker hangout, as Silom Road will not be closed during the first full-scale Songkran party since 2019.

Business operators on Khao San Road and nearby areas have prepared activities to mark the return of celebrations, said Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association.

On Wednesday morning, an alms-giving ceremony and pouring of scented water on Buddha statues will be held, followed by a dragon dance staged by people from communities in Phra Nakhon district, he said.

District authorities have allowed shophouses to turn on music and set aside areas for water splashing, but there will be no stages on the road itself, he said.

Authorities will be on hand to ensure safety for partygoers and regulate traffic in the area. They will also be checking people for weapons and any attempts to smuggle in alcohol. Also on the banned list this year: nudity, revealing clothing, powder smearing and high-pressure water guns.

About 30,000 to 40,000 Thai and foreign tourists are expected on Khao San Road each day during Songkran with average spending of 1,000 baht each, or 30-40 million baht, said Mr Sanga.

Hotel room bookings on Khao San Road and nearby areas are already at 70% of occupancy, he added.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday that Silom Road would not be closed for Songkran but people would be free to splash water and indulge in other fun-filled activities as usual.

City Hall will focus on Songkran-related activities at Lan Khon Muang, the open ground in front of City Hall, and along Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, he said.

As many as 198 spots all over the capital will be arranged for people to splash water on one another. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will coordinate with police and city officials in all districts to maintain law and order and facilitate traffic flows, said Mr Chadchart.