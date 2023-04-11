Free buses connect main rail terminals

Services will run every 15 minutes during rush hours

The free shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes between the capital's two main train stations, says the State Railway of Thailand.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a free shuttle service that connects Hua Lamphong Station to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The shuttle buses are available at both stations from 4.30am to 11pm, said Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, the SRT’s public relations director.

The buses will run every 15 minutes during rush hours — 4.30am to 10am and 4pm to 6pm, he added.

The first shuttle bus route runs directly from Hua Lamphong (also known as Bangkok Railway Station) to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal via an expressway.

The second has five stops, leaving from Hua Lamphong and passing the Yommarat intersection, Ramathibodi Hospital and Sam Sen train station before reaching the new terminal in Bang Sue district.

The service is free of charge, and the shuttle timetable can be found at www.railway.co.th or the SRT’s official Facebook page, he added.

Mr Aekkarat said that all 52 express and rapid trains to the North, Northeast and South operate from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, while 62 Bangkok commuter and sightseeing trains are available at Hua Lamphong.

He suggested that passengers at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal arrive at their designated platform 20 minutes before departure.

The SRT is also offering passengers the privilege of using SRT tickets for express trains, rapid trains, ordinary trains and monthly tickets for the Red Line train from Bangkok to Don Mueang station.