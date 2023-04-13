Poll: Most elderly want care from families

A woman pours fragrant water on the hands of an elderly in a traditional event to show respect for senior citizens on the National Elderly Day in 2021. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Most surveyed elderly people expect care from their families, especially from daughters, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

The survey, conducted from March 14 to 17 among 1,310 people aged 60 years and older throughout the country, aimed to determine who should take care of senior citizens. It was conducted to mark National Elderly Day and the first day of the Songkran festival on April 13.

The survey found that 53.05% of the respondents expected their families to take care of them; 41.94% wanted the care from government organisations, such as state-run elderly care facilities; 3.59% from temples, foundations, associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs); and 1.45% from private organisations.

Of those who preferred care from family members, 35.96% wanted it from their eldest or second eldest daughters; 23.89% from their eldest or second eldest sons; and 19.08% from all their children.

Among those who expected care from the public sector, 84.81% wanted medical and treatment services. Of them, 85.11% said they had already used the public services, and 56.86% were satisfied with the services.

Concerning those seeking elderly care the private sector, 65.65% said they expected medical and treatment services. However, 62.52% of them had never received services from this sector.