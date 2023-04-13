Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Poll: Most elderly want care from families
Thailand
General

Poll: Most elderly want care from families

published : 13 Apr 2023 at 11:32

writer: Online Reporters

A woman pours fragrant water on the hands of an elderly in a traditional event to show respect for senior citizens on the National Elderly Day in 2021. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A woman pours fragrant water on the hands of an elderly in a traditional event to show respect for senior citizens on the National Elderly Day in 2021. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Most surveyed elderly people expect care from their families, especially from daughters, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

The survey, conducted from March 14 to 17 among 1,310 people aged 60 years and older throughout the country, aimed to determine who should take care of senior citizens. It was conducted to mark National Elderly Day and the first day of the Songkran festival on April 13.

The survey found that 53.05% of the respondents expected their families to take care of them; 41.94% wanted the care from government organisations, such as state-run elderly care facilities; 3.59% from temples, foundations, associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs); and 1.45% from private organisations.

Of those who preferred care from family members, 35.96% wanted it from their eldest or second eldest daughters; 23.89% from their eldest or second eldest sons; and 19.08% from all their children.

Among those who expected care from the public sector, 84.81% wanted medical and treatment services. Of them, 85.11% said they had already used the public services, and 56.86% were satisfied with the services.

Concerning those seeking elderly care the private sector, 65.65% said they expected medical and treatment services. However, 62.52% of them had never received services from this sector.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Poll: Most elderly want care from families

Most surveyed elderly people expect care from their families, especially from daughters, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

11:32
World

Cambodia breaks world record for largest display of origami hearts

SIEM REAP: Cambodia's display of origami hearts was included in the Guinness Book of Records on Tuesday as the world's largest show of origami hearts, breaking the previous record held by Britain, a Guinness World Records adjudicator announced.

11:10
Business

Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

TAIPEI: Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China, according to reports on Thursday.

10:06