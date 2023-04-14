Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Overcrowding prompts limited access to Khao San Road
Thailand
General

Overcrowding prompts limited access to Khao San Road

published : 14 Apr 2023 at 12:28

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Visitors enjoy the Songkran festival on Khao San Road on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Visitors enjoy the Songkran festival on Khao San Road on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Police vow they must limit access to Khao San Road as the well-known alley was dangerously overcrowded by Songkran festival revellers on Thursday night.

Local police temporarily blocked access to Khao San Road at about 7pm on Thursday and told new visitors to wait for people to gradually leave the 400-metre-long road in Phra Nakhon district first. The Songkran festivities were planned there from Thursday to Saturday.

Police asked visitors in the vicinity to wait about 15 minutes to allow those already inside to leave Khao San Road conveniently.

At 8.50pm police closed access to the road and advised newcomers to visit nearby Ratchadamnoen Avenue instead for public safety due to the overcrowded Khao San Road.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol said police had to strictly impose regulations on visits to Khao San Road for public safety.

"Strict enforcement of regulations is not for police but for the public. Sometimes accidents could cause harm to the general public," he said.

"For concerns about overcrowding, measures were worked out based on New Year celebrations here. Emergency exits have been prepared for Khao San Road in case of emergency," said the deputy national police chief.

Pol Gen Torsak said that official Songkran celebrations on Khao San Road were set to end each night at 10pm but visitors would possibly remain there afterwards.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives

Road accidents during the Songkran long holiday have claimed 114 lives and injured 1,064 people nationwide, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

13:26
Thailand

Limited access to Khao San Road

Police vow they must limit access to Khao San Road as the well-known alley was dangerously overcrowded by Songkran festival revellers on Thursday night.

12:28
World

US seeks jailed Vietnam blogger’s release before Blinken visit

The US called on Vietnam to release blogger Nguyen Lan Thang, who was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for anti-state activities, ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s weekend visit for talks in Hanoi.

11:48