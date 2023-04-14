PM's surprise visit to Khao San Road

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is in action during his water fight with people on Khao San Road on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday paid a surprise visit to Khao San Road and enjoyed a water fight there.

Gen Prayut, the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, arrived there with key party figures on Friday afternoon.

Reaching the popular venue for Songkran celebrations, he first discussed safety measures with officials. That was when revellers started water attacks on him. The prime minister then had a follower buy him a big water gun.

His followers tried to ask people not to shoot water at Gen Prayut's face but to no avail.

Along his soaking way through Khao San Road, some foreign tourists asked if he was the real prime minister and took his picture.

Gen Prayut said it was his first visit to Khao San Road in 15 years. He said he was happy and had no fatigue there. He claimed the arrival of visitors was the result of his efforts to speed up the nation's reopening to revive tourism after Covid-19 outbreaks.

He also said that he had laid down many orders for officials to guarantee public safety on Khao San Road which was packed with visitors during the Songkran festival.

Earlier on Friday Gen Prayut visited several Buddhist temples in Bangkok namely Wat Pichaiyat, Wat Rakhangkhositaram and Wat Hong Rattanaram to campaign for votes with local residents.