Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM's surprise visit to Khao San Road
Thailand
General

PM's surprise visit to Khao San Road

published : 14 Apr 2023 at 16:54

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is in action during his water fight with people on Khao San Road on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is in action during his water fight with people on Khao San Road on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday paid a surprise visit to Khao San Road and enjoyed a water fight there.

Gen Prayut, the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, arrived there with key party figures on Friday afternoon.

Reaching the popular venue for Songkran celebrations, he first discussed safety measures with officials. That was when revellers started water attacks on him. The prime minister then had a follower buy him a big water gun.

His followers tried to ask people not to shoot water at Gen Prayut's face but to no avail.

Along his soaking way through Khao San Road, some foreign tourists asked if he was the real prime minister and took his picture.

Gen Prayut said it was his first visit to Khao San Road in 15 years. He said he was happy and had no fatigue there. He claimed the arrival of visitors was the result of his efforts to speed up the nation's reopening to revive tourism after Covid-19 outbreaks.

He also said that he had laid down many orders for officials to guarantee public safety on Khao San Road which was packed with visitors during the Songkran festival.

Earlier on Friday Gen Prayut visited several Buddhist temples in Bangkok namely Wat Pichaiyat, Wat Rakhangkhositaram and Wat Hong Rattanaram to campaign for votes with local residents.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
World

Europe's Jupiter probe set for new launch attempt

KOUROU - The European Space Agency's JUICE mission to explore Jupiter's icy, ocean-bearing moons will again try to blast off on Friday, a day after the first launch attempt was called off due to the threat of lightning.

17:45
World

Biden wraps up Ireland trip at Catholic shrine

DUBLIN: US President Joe Biden was winding down an emotive visit to Ireland with a visit Friday to the Roman Catholic pilgrimage site in Knock, before delving deeper into his Irish family history.

17:45
Thailand

PM's surprise visit to Khao San Road

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday paid a surprise visit to Khao San Road and enjoyed a water fight there.

16:54