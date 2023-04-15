EC disqualifies nine list candidates

Candidates attend a briefing held by the Election Commission to familiarise them with electoral rules, at the Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok on April 11. (Photo Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Nine party-list MP candidates and one prime ministerial candidate have been disqualified from the May 14 vote after the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ruled them ineligible to run for office.

The axed prime ministerial candidate was Rattha Phirawitthanaphak, who was nominated by the small Rat Withi Party. He lacked a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent and thus did not meet the minimum education requirement, the EC said.

Narima Tole, a New Democracy Party list candidate, was ruled out for being too young. She was born on July 23, 1999, but the minimum age for candidates is 25.

Khananat Muennu of the Bhumjaithai Party was disqualified because he had previously been dismissed from his position as mayor of tambon Thale Noi municipality in Phatthalung province.

Buntham Khammi, of the Thai Population Party, was barred as he had never exercised his right to vote in a local election.

Narong Auysin, of the Thai To Be One Party, was disqualified as there was no formal proof of his membership in the party, said the EC.

The EC said it was also unable to confirm the party membership of three other list candidates: Prawit Saengsawang of the Thai Citizen Party, and Lt Col Prasan Saengsawang and Khaekhai Thitichananan of the Thai Liberal Party (Seri Ruam Thai Party).

Sathian Khongpan and Phanuphon Chongchaithanarot, both Thai Sang Thai Party candidates, had also failed to exercise their right to vote in a past local election, the commission said.

All 10 barred candidates now have a week to lodge appeals with the Supreme Court if they wish to have any chance of seeing the decision reversed.

In a related development, the Royal Thai Police centre for ensuring law, order and safety for the May 14 election on Friday monitored the transport of ballots for overseas advance voting from printing houses to Thailand Post in Lak Si district, and then to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The ballots are intended for voters in 94 cities in 66 countries.