2.35m register for advance voting

A Thailand Post employee sorts ballots cast during early voting for the 2019 general election. (File photo)

A total of 2,350,969 people registered for advance voting, set for May 7, ahead of the May 14 general election, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday.

Registration was open between March 25 and April 9.



The EC said that as of 8.30pm on April 10, 2,350,969 people registered. They included:



• 2,216,950 registered to vote outside their designated constituencies. Of these 2,156,578 registered on the internet and 60,372 at district offices or local registration offices.



• 18,880 registered to vote in their constituencies, all of them at district offices or local registration offices.



• 115,139 registered to vote outside country. Of these 109,442 registered on the internet and 5,692 at district offices or local registration offices.



People can get information on the election on website www.ect.go.th or call hotline 1444, the commission announcement said.