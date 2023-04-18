Thief snatches necklaces from gold shop

A forensic officer collects prints from the counter at the gold shop in Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan following the theft on Monday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man posing as a customer entered a gold shop at a department store in Bang Sao Thong district, looked at some necklaces and then snatched up four of them before fleeing, police said.

The stolen necklaces were worth about 230,000 baht.

A security camera recording showed a man aged 20-25, wearing a black-green sports shirt and a black face mask walking into the gold shop about 1pm on Monday.

Pretending to be a buyer, he asked to see three two-baht weight gold necklaces and a 50-satang weight necklace. The attendant put the four necklaces on a tray for him to take a close look. The man put one necklace around his neck and asked the attendant to hand him a mirror.

As the attendant turned to get the mirror the man grabbed the three other necklaces on the tray and ran out of the shop with all four necklaces. He fled on a Honda Wave motorcycle without a licence plate along Thepharak road.

Police were still looking for the gold snatcher.