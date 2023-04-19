Songkran ushers in new variant

Tourists enjoy the Songkran festival on Khao San Road, Bangkok, on April 15. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Health authorities have raised concern about the rising Covid-19 caseloads in the wake of the Songkran festival, though they insist the situation remains under control.

The Department of Medical Sciences (DoMS) has detected 27 cases of a new Omicron subvariant called XBB.1.16 so far, with one related casualty. Virologists expect the new subvariant will spread during the rainy season.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Songkran holiday was always likely to trigger a rise in caseloads.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul urged people to get a booster shot, saying the vaccine can prevent severe symptoms.

He said the ministry was preparing an Emergency Operation Centre to care for Covid patients and assured that medical staff and equipment are ready to handle a spike in infections.

"Even though cases are going up, those who develop severe symptoms are mostly in vulnerable groups and have underlying health conditions, or they are people who are not vaccinated," said Mr Anutin.

Commenting on the potential for new clusters, Mr Anutin said that there is no indication of impending widespread infections.

Dr Opas Kankawinpong, the public health permanent secretary, said the situation remains under control.

"There are fewer than 20 Covid-19 patients across the country who require oxygen support," he said.

Dr Opas said the World Health Organisation has not declared the Omicron XBB sub-lineage a public health threat, but mutations are expected.

He said there is no indication XBB.1.16 is immune to antiviral medications such as favipiravir, molnupiravir, remdesivir and long-acting antibody (LAAB) treatment.

Also, a sub-committee on public health immunity has suggested getting Covid-19 jabs annually, similar to the flu vaccine.

Dr Opas said people should get the Covid-19 boosters before the onset of the rainy season.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, posted on his Facebook page that the new subvariant is expected to spread in the rainy season, similar to other respiratory diseases.

He wrote that XBB.1.16 would soon be the dominant subvariant in Thailand.

DoMS director-general Dr Supakit Sirilak gave the deadline for this as the middle of next month.

"By next month, we will have a clearer picture of whether the new variant could replace the current ones. But lab tests show it spreads faster than XBB."

People with XBB.1.16 typically experience a high fever, sore throat and coughing.

From January to April 14, XBB comprised 30% of all cases, followed by XBB.1.5 (27.5%) and XBB.1.9.1 (15%).