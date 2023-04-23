Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Book's pro-poor narrative causes stir
Thailand
General

Book's pro-poor narrative causes stir

Lesson for primary students 'romanticises malnutrition', say critics

published : 23 Apr 2023 at 06:12

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

An illustration from the textbook. (Screenshot by Rosep Tutor)
An illustration from the textbook. (Screenshot by Rosep Tutor)

A Thai textbook designed by the Bureau of Academic Affairs and Educational Standards has come under criticism online and from academics who say it contains misleading lessons for fifth grade students.

A blogger whose Facebook page is called "Madame Kashmir" said the textbook Pasa Patee contains a reading exercise that tells the story of a girl from a privileged background whose perspective on life changes after she visits an orphanage.

The protagonist was let down by her parents because they did not agree to buy her a mobile phone. Later, her orphaned classmate invited her to see the orphanage and live like an underprivileged kid for one day.

About 20 people at the orphanage share a meal which includes stir-fried water spinach. Everyone is given half a boiled egg to enjoy with a plate of rice and fish sauce.

At the end, the protagonist feels overwhelmed with gratitude. She appreciates that orphaned kids can still find simple happiness in life despite their poverty.

Jiraruj Chomcheoy, a paediatrician specialising in respiratory diseases, on Saturday said the meal depicted in the story is a romanticised idea of malnutrition.

"Does [the meal] contain enough nutrition for children at that age?" he wrote. "Food should not only be sustaining or delicious. Proper nutrition will improve children's brain development, body growth and immunity." Dr Jiraruj said the lesson does not benefit the younger generation.

Meanwhile, netizens say half a boiled egg contains only 1.75 grammes of protein while adolescents are required to have an intake of protein of 1 gramme per 1kg of body weight.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward Party MP candidate, said he also found the reading excerpt from Pasa Patee problematic. "Not only does the textbook romanticise an undernourishing meal for children, it also suggests they should give up on building a better quality of life," he tweeted.

Mr Wiroj said the government should stop spending on overpriced military equipment and transfer the money to help with school lunch budgets.

A primary teacher also remarked the lesson sends the wrong message to students. "Self-sufficiency is good but it does not always apply to quality of life. Everyone wants to afford proper food and home facilities to live comfortably," said the teacher.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Paetongtarn top choice for PM among Si Sa Ket people: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is most favourite for the post of prime minister among eligible voters in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket, followed far behind by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

09:38
Video

Climate activists urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

Climate change activists led by Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the UK parliament on Friday (April 21) to urge action from politicians to tackle global warming. - REUTERS

09:25
Thailand

'Delays' in Prawit wristwatch probe

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) says disclosing details of the investigation into the luxury wristwatch saga involving Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon could face further delays.

09:06