6 new cases of new subvariant found

People get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district on Jan 8. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Department of Medical Sciences reported on Tuesday that Thailand has detected six new cases of the Omicron XBB.1.16 subvariant, while another patient is infected with XBB.1.16.1, which is descended from it.

That brings the total number of people infected with XBB.1.16 to date in the kingdom to 34, according to the department's director-general, Supakit Sirilak.

He said XBB.1.16 accounts for 9.8% of all new cases detected so far this week.

He also confirmed that a migrant worker who died in Bangkok's Sathon district on April 17 was infected with XBB.1.16.1, but said there was no cause for alarm.

"Don't panic about the spread of XBB.1.16," he said. "One of the reasons that caused the man's death is that he had never received any Covid-19 vaccinations, so it is possible that any of the strains could have led to the same result in his case."

Authorities reported two more deaths yesterday due to Covid-19.

Pol Lt Watcharakorn Srisawang, deputy inspector of Sutthisan police in Bangkok, said officers were alerted after a 52-year-old man, identified as Phakin Charoenjit, was found dead on his bed in his room at Chokchai Ruammit Condominiums in Chatuchak district at 7.33am.

The deceased's wife told police she last saw him late Monday evening before discovering his body the next morning.

Meanwhile, at 8am, Pol Capt Suwat Deeponngam, deputy inspector of Nong Chok police, was notified that the body of a 22-year-old man, identified as Nawin Chaowarak, had been found in the man's room at an apartment on Sakun Di Road in Nong Chok district.

An investigation found the man had been living there with his girlfriend and had developed a fever and chest pain three to four days ago. Police said Covid-19 tests returned positive for both of the deceased.