Alcohol sales ban for Sunday's advance voting

City Hall officials announce a ban on alcohol sales on Khao San Road during the Bangkok governorship election in May last year. Sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks is banned nationwide from 6pm this Saturday until 6pm on Sunday for advance voting in the general election. (File photo)

Alcohol sales will be banned nationwide from 6pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday for advance voting for the general election.

People who registered for early voting for the May 14 polls can cast their ballots this Sunday, May 7.

The 24-hour ban, provided for in the election laws, was announced on Wednesday by national police commander Pol Lt Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon.

He said the Election Commission (EC) had prohibited the sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks, including alcohol at parties, from 6pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday. Violators face a maximim penalty of six months in prison and/or fine of 10,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Nitithorn said the public could report people breaking the law by using police hotlines 191 and 1599, or at police stations around the clock.

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said district authorities were installing security cameras and motion sensors to guard ballot boxes used on May 7 in all 33 constituencies in the capital. This had been approved by the EC.

A nationwide ban on alcohol sales can also be expected from 6pm on May 13 until 6pm on May 14, for the May 14 general election.