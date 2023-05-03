Democrats to push rail travel if elected

More high-speed lines in provinces, cheap day passes to spur BTS use in Bangkok

Prominent Democrat Party members gather during the registration of constituency candidates at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on April 3. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Democrat Party says it will push for inter-provincial railways and high-speed rail line expansion if it joins a coalition government after the election.

Samart Ratchapolsitte, a deputy party leader, told a press conference on Wednesday that Thailand’s logistics costs were about 14% of gross domestic product (GDP), while those of countries that have advanced railway systems are only 8-9% of GDP.

He said Thai transport still relied heavily on cars and trucks while railways offer a cheaper mode of transport.

The Democrat Party plans to support the State Railway of Thailand’s bid to expand double-track railway construction to cover 61 provinces, up from 47, he said.

By 2027, he said, there will be seven double-track railway lines stretching for 4,722 kilometres, cutting logistics costs to 12% of GDP.

If the Democrat Party gets to oversee the Transport Ministry in the next government, both large and medium-sized contractors will have chances to bid for megaprojects, said Mr Samart.

The Transport Ministry in the outgoing administration was overseen by the Bhumjaithai Party.

Mr Samart also said his party would push for the completion of the high-speed rail line from Nong Khai to Nakhon Ratchasima within six years.

The project could bring as many as 2 million Chinese travellers per year into the country via the high-speed rail line that already runs through Laos, he said.

The party also plans to develop areas next to high-speed train stations as smart and low-carbon cities.

Mr Samart said improved transport in regional cities would eventually lead to more revenue for local people and businesses.

In Bangkok, he said that the number of BTS passengers is only about 1.2 million per day while it should be around 2-3 million.

The Democrat Party is considering endorsing a 50-baht one-day pass on the BTS to attract more passengers.

Pisit Lee-ahtam, a former deputy finance minister and the president of the Democrats’ economic policy team, said the party also aims to make Hat Yai in Songkhla a new financial hub in the region.

He said Hat Yai should be connected to Singapore by a high-speed train as the city has the potential to grow bigger as a financial hub.

“The Democrat Party wins most constituency seats in the South, therefore, we have to push this policy as much as we can,” Mr Pisit said. “However, there must also be a revision of the tax law and the development of a data centre.”